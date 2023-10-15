Catwalk set to be a highlight of Shropshire racecourse wedding fair

Ludlow Racecourse is set to host a wedding fair

The catwalk at the Ludlow Racecourse Wedding Fair will include bridal fashion, groomswear and clothes for bridesmaids.

It will all be held on Sunday, October 22 from 12pm to 4pm in the course's Windsor Marquee.

A spokesperson for the racecourse said: "We welcome you to the course for an afternoon of meeting suppliers, browsing the venue and enjoying a glass of fizz in what promises to be the perfect afternoon for brides to be and couples.

"A runway walk from local bridal boutiques Brides View and Castle Brides will be a highlight of the day with the catwalk including bridal, groomswear and bridesmaids."

The catwalk takes place at 2.30pm.

Exhibitors are set to include florists, venue styling, catering, photography, jewellery, hairdressing and more.

A free glass of fizz and goody bag are promised on arrival.

The day runs from 12pm to 4pm and you can drop in and out at any time.