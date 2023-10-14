Business wants support from Health Secretary on therapies to help NHS

Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams (right), Patrick Riley, Georgina Clifford and Peter Webber with a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

Craig Williams, Montgomeryshire MP and Parliamentary Private Secretary to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has pledged to raise Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) and Zamar temperature therapy with Mr Barclay, following a meeting in his constituency.

Mr Williams met Peter Webber, managing director of XXO2Cell Ltd which specialises in HBOT chambers from its base on Abermule Business Park, near Newtown; Patrick Riley, director of Centaur Wellness and Health, the exclusive distributor of Zamar products in the UK and Ireland, and Georgina Clifford, who is working in partnership with both companies to promote the therapies.

HBOT is a treatment for multiple conditions, helping patients from the first diagnosis to recovery, rehabilitation and maintenance. HBOT chambers can be used at home, in hospitals and in a variety of clinical settings.

ZAMAR therapy is a hot and cold compression system designed to accelerate and improve recovery for patients following an operation or injury. The therapy is already used worldwide and is now being introduced to the UK by Mr Riley, who is seeking support from the NHS.

Centaur Wellness and Health hopes to establish trials of the therapy at hospitals in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland to demonstrate its effectiveness.

Working together, XX02Cell LTD and Zamar aim to establish National Therapeutic Solutions to complement the NHS by enhancing the wellbeing of people seeking holistic approaches to wellness.

Mr Webber, 88, is a serial entrepreneur who established the multi-award winning cancer diagnosis equipment specialist company CellPath in Newtown. He already has a successful record, spanning 50 years, of developing innovative medical products which are now sold worldwide and plans to make his own HBOT chambers in Wales.

“Our vision is to provide HBOT as an accepted and proven alternative treatment to assist in the recovery process and alleviate the pressure on the NHS,” said Mr Webber.

“It has great potential to be used to treat ailments such as stroke, dementia, neurological diseases, heart conditions and head and sports injuries.

“The NHS was born in South Wales and, hopefully, National Therapy Solutions will be born in Mid Wales. Our two major therapies – HBOT and Zamar therapy – are capable of bringing major benefits to the NHS and people nationwide.”

Mr Riley added: “I hope that we are able to achieve what we set out to do - reduce the number of people waiting for operations – by improving the way health conditions and injuries are dealt with and treated in the UK.”

Mr Williams said: “I am always in awe of Peter and his impressive innovations, even at the age of 88. I was delighted to sit down with him, Patrick and Georgina to hear their plans to help the NHS and improve quality of life for millions of people.