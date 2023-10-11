Luxury holiday home business site with own spa on the market for almost £3 million

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

Unique Welsh Stays in Bedwgwilym, Newtown, is made up of four luxury holiday cottages as well as two residential properties with 17 rooms in total.

As well as that, the site has it's own spa, with a hot tub, sauna, and steam room.

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

On the market with estate agents Morris Marshall Poole, the property has a price tag of £2,800,000.

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

A description of the property reads: "Unique Welsh Stays is a successful, well established holiday letting business comprising a unique development of 4 luxury holiday cottages alongside two residential properties and a beauty salon, which the current owners have developed over the course of the past 18 years, and 6 steel framed buildings, storage areas and yard.

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

"Located just two miles from Newtown and set in 31 acres of land this is an excellent profitable rural business with a lot of potential.

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

"It is a well-established and profitable diversified business where they have taken every opportunity to develop the business with renewable energy to increase environmental credentials and reduce costs and increase income whilst keeping the central ethos of customer service, and now presents an opportunity for the new owner to take over and carry the business forward."

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

One of the properties, Bewd Barn, is designed to sleep up to 14 people and has an indoor heated swimming pool. Its position on the site is elevated and in great position to overlook the lawns, lake, and countryside.

Bewd Barn is also decked out with a cinema room on the ground floor, a sauna, and a private hot tub room.

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

It has bedrooms on both the ground and first floor, a spacious living area with a central island in the kitchen, dining and seating areas with a large log burner, and a Juliet balcony which opens up and overlooks the swimming pool area.

Down a short, private drive and surrounded by woodland is The Cwtch, a luxury cottage designed for two people. The Cwtch also features its own hot tub, a large open plan kitchen with an island, and a large seating area with picture windows.

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

Nearby is a smaller cottage, Oakview, an oak framed building with large, glazed elevations overlooking the woodland and countryside. It features a slabbed patio and a hot tub area, as well as a bathroom with a free–standing copper bathtub.

The Hideaway, a fourth cottage, is decked out in similar fashion to Oakview, but with more privacy and a pond to the front.

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

One of the two residential properties, Bryn-y-Welon, lies on the entrance to the main leisure complex and is currently occupied by the owners.

The property is constructed of brick based wall, a slated roof, and timber frame windows throughout.

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

It sits in a "well maintained, attractive plot" with far reaching views from the front, green lawn all around, and views of the countryside. The ground floor features a large lounge area with log burner with French doors that open outside, an office area or snug, and a "most attractive" dining room and kitchen.

On the first floor, there are four large bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a separate shower room.

Unique Welsh Stays, Powys. Photo: Rightmove

Finally, the farmhouse. Bedwgwilym farmhouse was built in 1739 and sits proudly in the centre of the land.