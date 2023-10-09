Shropshire law firm increases recommendations in national guide

The Lanyon Bowdler clinical negligence team, which is recommended in the top tier in The Legal 500. The dog in the middle is Shai, one of the team member's assistance dog.

Lanyon Bowdler has maintained all of its previous 13 department rankings and risen a level in two work types in the 2024 edition of The Legal 500 guide.

The firm is once again recommended as a top tier firm in clinical negligence and agriculture & estates in the West Midlands, and has risen to tier two for debt recovery and agriculture & estates in Wales, whilst maintaining tier two recommendations for commercial litigation, personal injury, family, and personal tax, trusts & probate.

Commercial property, corporate & commercial, contentious trusts & probate, general crime & fraud, education, and employment achieved tier three recommendations, with the Court of Protection team recommended, nationally rather than regionally, in tier four.

Lanyon Bowdler has 27 individual lawyers recommended in the guide, including six elite ‘leading individuals’, four ‘next generation partners’ and two ‘rising stars’.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “It’s wonderful to see so many of our lawyers highlighted for their outstanding work, including our head of clinical negligence, Beth Heath, head of personal injury, Dawn Humphries, and head of family, Sue Hodgson, being named as leading individuals for the first time.

“Seeing our agriculture and estates team in North Wales rising to tier two is a real testament to the excellent service they provide to clients, especially considering the Conwy office only opened in 2019.

“It’s important to mention that The Legal 500 is very well respected because it is based on direct feedback from clients, barristers and other professionals, so we are really pleased to not only have maintained our recommendations across so many departments but increased our standing in some of them.