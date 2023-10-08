'A real feeling of grief' - Councillors lament on loss of last Shropshire Wilko

Oswestry Wilko was the final branch in Shropshire to close its doors on Sunday

This last weekend saw the closure of the last of the remaining high street stores of Wilko after 93 years of trading, including Shropshire's final branch in Oswestry.

The country was rocked in August as Wilko collapsed into administration with almost all of its 12,500 workers being made redundant.

Over the last month more than 350 stores across the UK, including Market Drayton, Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury, closed their doors for the final time. On Sunday, the final 41 joined their ranks.

Oswestry West councillor, Mike Isherwood, said the loss of the Oswestry branch was leaving a "big hole" on the high street.

"It's a real feeling of grief," Councillor Isherwood said, "What could ever replace it? It'll leave a big hole.

"Wilkos is the sort of store that forms part of the community - it's been in Oswestry for generations.

"It's one of those places people know they can go in and ask for help, the staff are always helpful and friendly - proper local people.

"It'll be quite devastating for the staff, I really feel for them. Some of the staff have worked there most of their working lives, it's the kind of store that has that family feeling."

With The Range confirming an opening date of December for the town, the councillors hoped the new store would provide jobs for those now left without.

Oswestry Mayor, Olly Rose, said: "I think the people of Oswestry will be very upset. This particular shop was very well used, the staff are very friendly and helpful.

"We don't want any more empty shops. Fortunately, we're still under the national average for empty shops, so we're doing quite well. But it's quite a big employer in the area.

"We do hope that the staff are able to find new jobs quickly, the Range will open in December so hopefully that will provide an opportunity."

Oswestry South councillor Duncan Kerr said the branch's staff had provided an "outstanding service to the town".

"We shall miss them," he added.