Expanding Shrewsbury car firm completes move to new premises

Perfect Car Company’s new premises front the busy Hereford Road in Bayston Hill.

The Perfect Car Company has moved from Harlescott after completing the letting of Oak Garage on Hereford Road.

The new premises will allow the business to add servicing cars to what it offers customers.

Owner Mark Marlow said: “We needed more space as we had just outgrown our previous site as we have got bigger and bigger since starting two years ago.

“Our new premises has a workshop, so we will get that up and running. We didn't have an area to do that before, so this is a new venture to bring the servicing aspect into the Perfect Car Company, as well as car sales and valeting.”

The company’s new premises, which extends to 2,773 sq ft on a total site area of 0.29 acres, features two vehicle repair workshop areas and valeting centre, offices and a large forecourt display area for around 35 cars.

It also includes an external canopy, a kitchenette and toilet facilities.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “Oak Garage benefits from a prominent roadside location fronting the busy Hereford Road and provides well-appointed accommodation.