Newport baker Imogen lives the dream after shop opens

Imogen inside the shop

Imogen Kelly, who set up her business during the first lockdown of 2020, opened Immi’s Cakes and Bakes at 32 St Mary’s Street, Newport on Saturday and said: "I really appreciate everyone's support."

The store is a dream come true for Imogen

She was greeted with a queue of customers and has already received glowing reviews and praise, with people taking to social media to describe her cakes as 'amazing'.

"We sold out on both Saturday and Sunday and had queues down the street." she said. "I am so grateful to everyone."

Imogen – ‘Immi’ – who won a contract to bake 22,000 cookies for the Polar Express at the Telford Steam Railway last Christmas, previously said she was ‘lost for words’ after securing the premises.

A whole range of tasty treats are available

“The dream has always been to open a shop in Newport," she said. "I have dreamt about this moment for years."

Imogen, who grew up in the town, has always enjoyed baking but started to take things seriously during the pandemic, while studying at University of Warwick.