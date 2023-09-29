Darwin Group relaunches intern programme

Megan Wilcox

Four of Darwin Group’s previous interns, who joined the firm five years ago, have gone on to take up management positions with the company.

Finance manager Megan Wilcox, commercial manager Emma Hardy, goods-in foreman Joe Morris and construction manager Joe Baker all started at Darwin Group in 2018.

And for two of the four – Megan and Emma – the decision to take up an internship has led to them being able to purchase their own homes at the age of just 23 and 21 respectively.

Megan, from Telford, said: “I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I left school, but I know I wanted to work in business. Darwin Group’s intern programme appealed to me because of the variety of departments I got to experience, and it inspired me when I realised that finance was the career for me.

“I’d advise anyone unsure about what they want to do as a career to look at an internship. At university, you’re set on a path for the next three or four years. With an internship, you get to use skills you didn’t even know were possible while you were at school and get experience while getting paid.”

Joe, also from Telford, said: “What attracted me to the role was the ability to see the different parts of the business. I also never knew what I wanted to do at college, so the variety of the internship interested me.

“Darwin Group has been massively helpful and has given me lots of training. I’d recommend an internship to anyone; it’s been really beneficial. It’s also given me the financial freedom of not having any debts from university.”

Established in 2006, Darwin Group works with the NHS to create outstanding healthcare facilities built using innovative offsite construction methods at its Shropshire production facility.

The offsite construction specialist, which currently employs around 200 staff, recently announced a 15-strong recruitment drive after already taking on 40 new people this year after a period of rapid growth.

Darwin Group founder and CEO Richard Pierce, said he hoped the next intake of interns would be as successful as their predecessors.

“I’m a huge advocate of getting on-the-job experience in a vibrant workplace. Internships allow people to pick up new skills and find out what they enjoy while being paid for the opportunity,” said Mr Pierce. "The fact that four of our previous interns have rapidly progressed up the career ladder into management positions highlights what’s possible for forward-thinking, ambitious, enthusiastic people looking to kickstart their career.