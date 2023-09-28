Turtle Doves gains 'traction around the world'

Turtle Doves

Turtle Doves, based in Shrewsbury, was founded in 2009 by Kate and Graham Holbrook, using post-consumer textile waste to create upcycled new garments and accessories.

It was acquired by Refined Brands, a digitally native portfolio of ethically sourced, natural and sustainable British brands, at the start of the year.

Now Mr Holbrook said the company was making further strides as it attracts interest globally.

"We have systems in place to allow us to trade around the world," he said. "We have had orders in this week from the USA, Canada and Germany.

"As the weather turns – because we sell cashmere – we are starting to get more traction around the world.

"We have done a lot of online work. We are hoping for a really good autumn and winter.

"And we have just had orders from John Lewis and Debenhams as well."

Turtle Doves is busy preparing for a 'Vintage Extravaganza' this weekend.

It will take place on Saturday from 10am-5pm at Turtle Doves Ltd, Unit 6, Lancaster Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 3LG.

There is free parking and fitting rooms are available.

"We will turn the studio into a giant shop for the day," said Mr Holbrook. "We want to shift stock and will have a lot of bargains.

"People will be able to find lots of one-of-a-kind fashion pieces, including designer brands, vintage gems, occasion wear, costumes, teddy bears and so much more.

"Among the brands on offer will be Fred Perry, Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Laura Ashley, Karen Millen, Ralph Lauren and Adidas."