Businesses urged to help Shrewsbury sparkle at Christmas

Shrewsbury town centre

The trees, complete with twinkling lights, are installed on brackets outside shop units across the town centre to provide a warm festive glow alongside the Christmas light displays.

Arscott Farm is supplying the trees and sponsoring a giant Christmas tree which will form the centrepiece of decorations in The Square.

The price is lower than last year, with each tree costing £45, including VAT, or £40 for BID members, to include installation if there is a suitable bracket in place.

People can also order a bracket if they don’t already have one or it needs replacing.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said it was important for businesses to get their orders in as soon as possible to ensure trees can be installed in time for the Christmas lights switch-on November 22.

She added: “The Christmas trees adorning shop fronts across the town centre really do add to the festive atmosphere in Shrewsbury.

“We always have a good take-up from traders and are hoping for another great display this year.

“Christmas may seem like a long way away, but we really appreciate businesses getting their orders in now so we can get the trees installed in good time.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Arscott Farm for supplying the trees at such a low price for businesses, and for sponsoring the large tree which will be in The Square alongside the special postbox for children to post their letters to Father Christmas.”