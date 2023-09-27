Golf expansion club plan could bring jobs boost

Lakeside Golf Club

Lakeside Golf Course, in Brynllwyn Lane, Garthmyl has applied to Powys County Council for the "extension to existing driving range bays and erection of building for use as viewing area, refreshments, shop, storage and toilets".

It has also applied for permission for the "formation of vehicular access, car parking area and installation of sewage treatment plant".

In a design and access statement, the club said the changes could "provide employment for an additional six people".

A report from Philip Humphreys Architects said: "Lakeside Golf Course has been operating very successfully since it opened in 2007.

"In 2014, a driving range facility was added, consisting of six open fronted bays, where members of the public can practice their golf and providing an important facility for coaching.

"This has proved so successful that it is proposed to increase the number of bays to 17 and provide a viewing gallery to some of the bays with a refreshment area and a small kitchen.

"There will also be a shop where golfing merchandise can be bought, toilets and storage areas. It should be noted that these facilities will only be used by people visiting the driving range and will provide employment for an additional six people."

The report adds: "In addition to providing a leisure and recreation facility for people living locally, Lakeside Golf Course is an important tourism asset, bringing in people from further afield and catering for the many people who are on holiday in the area."