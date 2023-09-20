Highland Cattle with Clare and Ian. Picture: Countryside Magazine

Ellesmere’s 2,000-acre farm is home to Beef Shorthorn and Highland cattle, a flock of sheep, and some pigs.

In response to customer demand, owners Clare and Ian Mainwaring have stretched the opening hours of their farm shop and café to include Sundays, as well as Thursdays.

The farm shop sells homegrown beef, lamb and pork and produce from the kitchen garden, plus locally sourced food, drink and gifts.

Clare said, “We’ve seen demand for our homegrown meat and produce rise, which is fantastic.

"Our customers love the quality and flavour of our products, and it means a lot to them to know it’s grown on their doorstep, rather than being shipped from hundreds or even thousands of miles away.

“Thanks to the rise in demand, we are extending to open on Thursdays and Sundays, so more people can enjoy a visit to Oteley."