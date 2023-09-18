Youngsters are on the ball thanks to Shrewsbury firm

Shrewsbury Up & Comers Hawks under-7s

PRJ Flooring Services is sponsoring the Shrewsbury Up & Comers Hawks under-7s team in the Shropshire Junior Football League (SJFL).

The firm, based in Vanguard Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park, has paid for an entire kit for the squad of players, which they will wear for league games and tournaments as well as an indoor Futsal league in the winter.

Paul Johnson, Director of PRJ Flooring Services, said: “I’ve always believed in giving back to the community and I’m really pleased we’re able to support these youngsters as they play their first season,” he said.

“Grassroots football is so important as it not only helps children develop and learn but also builds confidence, helps them with social skills and it’s a great way for them to keep active and have fun too!

“One of our employees has a grandson playing in the team, so it’s great that we’re able to do this and we wish the boys and their coaches all the best for the season.”

The team's coach Russell Roberts said: “We’re really grateful to Paul and PRJ Flooring for all their support as without the help of local businesses like this it wouldn’t be possible.