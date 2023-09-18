New chapter for Newtown firm as growth brings office move

Eureka Physiocare has moved to new premises at Newtown’s St Giles Business Park.

Eureka Physiocare has moved to ground floor offices at Hafren House, 5 St Giles Business Park, Pool Road in the Powys town.

It’s an exciting new chapter for the company and represents a significant milestone in their continued growth.

Eureka Physiocare’s new premises at St Giles Park, Newtown’s premier office park, extends in total to 3,313 sq ft and offers spacious and flexible accommodation.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “Hafren House continues to prove extremely popular with businesses and is now fully occupied.

“The property provides well-appointed accommodation in a modern two-storey detached headquarter office building within an excellent business park location and has an attractive landscaped setting.