New chapter for Newtown firm as growth brings office move

By Matthew PanterMid WalesBusinessPublished:

A company which provides innovative therapy products to help the UK’s leading physios has relocated to larger premises in Newtown.

Eureka Physiocare has moved to new premises at Newtown’s St Giles Business Park.
Eureka Physiocare has moved to ground floor offices at Hafren House, 5 St Giles Business Park, Pool Road in the Powys town.

It’s an exciting new chapter for the company and represents a significant milestone in their continued growth.

Eureka Physiocare’s new premises at St Giles Park, Newtown’s premier office park, extends in total to 3,313 sq ft and offers spacious and flexible accommodation.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “Hafren House continues to prove extremely popular with businesses and is now fully occupied.

“The property provides well-appointed accommodation in a modern two-storey detached headquarter office building within an excellent business park location and has an attractive landscaped setting.

“We are delighted to have completed a letting to Eureka Physiocare as part of an exciting expansion for the company and wish them continued success in their new premises.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

