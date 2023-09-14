Plans to build four units on Telford industrial estate 'ripe for development'

The vacant site in Stafford Park which has been planned for development. Picture: Google

Applicant biT Group has revealed plans to build four units described as ‘empty shells’ for businesses to customise on Stafford Park 11.

The site is currently maintained grassland with trees and a footpath running along the edge.

In its design and access statement, biT Group said: “The proposed development will contribute to continuing to raise the profile of the borough as a top destination for business and investment, providing new premises for existing businesses and to attract new businesses and investment into the borough in order to create jobs,”

“Internally the units are shown as empty shells which will allow for the tenants to customise the internals to suit their needs. Each unit has a compliant toilet, and by mirroring the layout between units it allows for a simple drainage layout and minimal service runs.

“The units have been designed to a similar proportion of those nearby and will not dwarf the units adjacent.”

Units one and two will be positioned together and each have an internal floor area of 140 square metres. Units three and four will also be combined and each have an internal floor area of 158sqm.

Both units will face onto a shared car park which will provide 20 car parking spaces, four with access to electrical charging points and four designed disabled parking spaces.

“Both units face onto the shared carpark, providing clearly identified entrances for visitors and deliveries, added the applicant. It also allows for safety with direct views over the carpark,” the applicant added.

“The parking has been carefully designed and integrated to meet relevant car parking standards, incorporates safe and secure cycle parking provision.

The units have been split into two pairs to allow for flexibility and allow positioning away from existing trees where possible.”

The proposed vehicle access for the development will be off Stafford Park and positioned 60 metres from the junction with Stafford Park 11. The applicant says the access will be a ‘sufficient distance’ from the junction to avoid traffic congestion.

An existing car park to the south of the site has also been highlighted to be used by staff and visitors, if additional parking spaces are needed.

“Due to site constraints and expected end users of the proposed units, there is no parking or turning provision for lorries within the site,” the applicant concluded.

“This will be made clear to future businesses looking to occupy the units. The proposals are situated in an area ripe for commercial development and the proposed building use will have no negative effect on its surrounding context.”