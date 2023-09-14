New beer wins award as brewery's birthday celebrations continue

Kate Pearce from Hobsons with the award

Hobsons Brewery, based in Cleobury Mortimer, claimed a ‘Best New Product Silver Award’ at Ludlow Food Festival for ‘Dirty Gertie’, a special bingo-themed beer named after the game’s call out for number 30.

The festival’s awards look to highlight the creativity and innovation of local producers, with more than 100 exhibitors showcasing at the event.

Up against strong competition, judges said Dirty Gertie stood out for its distinctive flavour profile and use of locally sourced ingredients.

Nick Davis, Founder of Hobsons Brewery, said: “We are so proud to receive this award for Dirty Gertie as it’s such a significant brew for myself and the team at Hobsons.

"This recognition is not only a testament to the craftsmanship of our talented team, but a great way to mark our 30 years in operation.

"It’s a privilege to be in the company of such impressive local producers and it’s festivals like this that really showcase the breadth of produce this region has to offer.”

Nick added: “Our 30th celebrations have been a joy from start to finish and Dirty Gertie has been the driving force behind all of it.

"We wanted to create an exciting beer that really embodied what Hobsons is all about and generated excitement around our milestone anniversary.