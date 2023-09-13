Shropshire firm's pandemic work highlighted in new NHS book

Darwin Group’s Client Engagement Director, Martin Ball, left, and Director of Strategy and Transformation, Nick Dawe, right, at the launch of the book at Westminster Abbey.

Darwin Group, which partners with the NHS to build health facilities using off-site construction techniques, features in the publication NHS 75: Celebrating 75 Years of the NHS.

A special mention is made of the work carried out by the firm during the Covid-19 pandemic, when it delivered several buildings in record time, including a 400-bed wing for the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff that went from design to use in 20 weeks.

The book

The History of Parliament Trust – one of the most ambitious and authoritative academic projects in British history – officially unveiled the book at Westminster Abbey.

The hardback book has been produced in partnership with leading publisher St James’s House and written by a team of academics and industry experts. Exploring the origins, history and impact of the NHS, the fully illustrated publication marks the 75th anniversary of the service, and the people and policies that have shaped it.

Featuring the first-person accounts of politicians, patients and health professionals past and present, the book presents the people and policies that have shaped Britain’s revered health service.

It also highlights examples of achievement and progress across social, technological, commercial and cultural spheres.

Darwin Group’s ongoing relationship with the NHS is highlighted in the book, along with its achievements using innovative offsite construction methods to transform healthcare estates for NHS Trusts across the country.

Darwin Group’s Director of Strategy and Transformation, Nick Dawe, said: “We have a fantastic working relationship with the NHS of which we’re very proud, so we’re delighted to be featured in this very special book."

Darwin Group features inside the book