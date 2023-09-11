Oswestry's Aico donates £30,000 to High Sheriff's Fund

Neal Hooper, Managing Director of Aico, and Mandy Thorn MBE

The fund, managed by the Shropshire Community Foundation, was launched in conjunction with the last High Sheriff of Shropshire, Selina Graham.

Aico has now made a big donation to the fund which will provide small grants to support projects working to engage with young people.

A small part of the donation is being used to help fund a celebration event for the vibrant voluntary and community sector across Shropshire, held at the RAF Museum in Cosford, where hundreds of local volunteers, invited by the High Sheriff Mandy Thorn, will gather to celebrate Shropshire’s Community Heroes.

The High Sheriff of Shropshire said: “The incredible generosity of Aico has enabled us to bring forward our aspiration to launch a small grant scheme for youth-led community groups from across our county.

"We are hoping to build the High Sheriff’s Fund over the next few years so that we can offer some financial support to community-led initiatives."

Aico has also become an ‘Investor in the Community’, an initiative launched by The Shropshire Community Foundation enabling businesses to make an impactful, sustainable, and positive difference to those most in need across the country.