New campaign aims to boost business and celebrate Shifnal

Sally Themans, of Love Shifnal, Cllr Jan Coulson, Chair of Shifnal Regeneration Group and Mayor of Shifnal, Roger Cox

The ‘Love Shifnal’ initiative is set to shine a spotlight on the town, helping the local economy.

Shifnal Town Council has joined forces with Sally Themans, of Good2Great, a consultancy which specialises in working with High Streets.

“I am delighted to announce that Shifnal Town Council have engaged the specialist services of Good2Great and taken on the brand of Love Shifnal,” said Mayor Roger Cox.

“Working collaboratively, we want to put Shifnal at the heart of everything, showcase and celebrate all the positive things going on in the whole community. We want to encourage everyone to support local businesses and community groups to build a thriving and vibrant town that will benefit everyone.

“We all have a part to play and we want everyone to join us on our journey and feel the positivity of all ventures happening in here.”

Sally, who has many years’ experience working with Shropshire businesses and communities,said her plan was to encourage both local people and visitors to enjoy and appreciate Shifnal.

She added: “There is a wealth of great businesses here and we want residents to ‘rediscover’ their town and really enjoy what is on their doorsteps. We will be shouting about all the positive aspects of the place.

“There has recently been a facelift of the town centre and it is great to see people enjoying the new benches and planters. We will build on this to really raise the profile of what is on offer here.”

A social media campaign will be launched and a range of events and activities will be organised in the coming months.

Chair of the Shifnal regeneration group Jan Coulson said the new drive was all about people connecting with the town and ultimately using it better, thereby supporting local businesses, volunteers, groups and building a vibrant community.