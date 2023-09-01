'Treasured' south Shropshire pub relaunched by team planning a bright future

Visitors to the Tally Ho Inn

The Tally Ho Inn at Bouldon in Corvedale has enjoyed a relaunch, masterminded by chef Mark Harris and Sarah Cowley, who manage the award-winning Pheasant at Neenton, which was recently voted Shropshire Pub of the Year in the National Pub and Bar Awards.

The Tally Ho Inn

The pair say they are looking to build a thriving venue and Sarah said: “It’s fantastic to re-open a treasured village local again.

"The welcome we’ve had from local people is simply breathtaking."

"We have a superb staff team renowned for friendly, obliging service, and they are excitedly looking forward to the adventure of running the two pubs with us.”

Mark, recently a national finalist for Chef of the Year in the Great British Pub Awards, said: “We’ll be building on our regional reputation for always using fresh, top-quality ingredients that are always beautifully cooked.

“We have great butchers and suppliers of local ingredients here in Shropshire which we’ll continue to draw on alongside sustainably-sourced, fresh fish and seafood."

Inside the pub

“We’re offering food a little simpler in style through the week than we offer at the Pheasant, more traditional pub dishes, and with interesting British classics too.

"Our traditional Sunday lunch though, voted one of the three best in the Midlands, will be every bit the same and great value.”

Dave Hedgley, chairman of Diddlebury Parish Council, added: “With so many village pubs closing, it's a real good news story that after a lot of hard work and financial investment by its owners the Tally Ho pub is re-opening with a proven and experienced management team."

The beer garden