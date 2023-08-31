Shropshire-based 4M expand storage facilities

Grocott Group Managing Director Daniel McGowan (left) and Mark Jones (right), 4M’s Operations Manager

Owned by the Grocott Group, 4M is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and has launched 30 new indoor units to double its total capacity. Available for both domestic and business storage, the rooms are located at 4M’s site just off the A49 between Shrewsbury and Whitchurch.

Operations Manager Mark Jones said: “We launched our self storage division in 2021 which has been very successful and, due to increasing demand, we took the decision to invest in additional rooms.

“We are fortunate to have ample development space here at our site and after looking at a variety of development options, we decided to construct storage units indoors which are really resonating with customers.

"Providing top quality rooms and a wide selection of different-sized units were high on our agenda.

“We are now working on the next phase of development as we have the potential to construct a further 40 indoor rooms.”