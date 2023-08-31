Paul receives special accolade for work at Shrewsbury housing development

Paul Edwards

Paul Edwards has won a National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award for work and excellence in construction standards.

Paul oversees construction at Bellway’s The Spinney development in Shrewsbury and this is his 13th Quality Award after working for Bellway for 23 years, spending four years as an assistant site manager and 19 years as a site manager.

The 57-year-old said: “It never stops feeling like an honour to receive a Pride in the Job award, even though my first award dates back to 2007 and now I have received my 13th Quality Award. Each time I’m equally grateful for the high-level recognition.

“We are reaching the last stages of construction at The Spinney and working for Bellway here has been a wonderful time for me. Winning this award wouldn’t be possible without the talented team I have surrounding me.

“I look forward to getting my teeth stuck into a new challenge: building a new development and starting from scratch again. Even though I have years of experience in housebuilding, it’s always exciting to lead on new projects.”