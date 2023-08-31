Manager is 'proud and happy' as Shifnal restaurant shortlisted for leading industry award

Shifnal Balti

Shifnal Balti is one of four West Midlands restaurants shortlisted for the Regional Restaurant of the Year award at Britain's Top Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA).

The restaurant is no stranger to awards, having won a number of the years including previously being named the best in the West Midlands by the Cobra Good Curry Guide. It also won at the Asian Food and Restaurant Awards last year.

The winners of the ARTA awards will be announced at a glittering celebrity red-carpet event in London Hilton Park Lane on October 8.

Manager Faz Ali said: "We are so proud of this nomination.

"This award is one we regard as the highest of the highest, like the Hollywood Oscars for our industry.

"I'm just really happy, it's a big moment in my career and, even if we don't win, I am so pleased that we are competing with such a fantastic group of restaurants across the country."

The ARTA awards celebrate excellence, craft, creativity, and great taste by bringing the UK’s most prestigious Asian restaurants and chefs together under one roof.

Faz Ali

Restaurants were chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK, including over 750,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline, Social Media and Food Hygiene Ratings, followed by a final selection by a judging panel.

Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times.

"They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These restaurants have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post-BREXIT.