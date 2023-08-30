"Almost car free" plan for flats opposite town's fire station aim to encourage walking and cycling

The former HSS Hire Shop in St Michael's Street, Shrewsbury

If approved it would see the former HSS Hire Shop at St Michael's Street, in Shrewsbury, converted to house four market flats on both ground and first floors.

It would see the Tarmac at the front of the vacant tool hire business ripped up to create two private garden area and one parking space at the front.

Applicant's agent ET Planning of Exeter says the change of use application to provide one-bedroom units so close to the town centre "would not be required to provide off-road parking."

There is a row of unrestricted off road parking spaces at Derfald Street, which is directly opposite Shrewsbury Fire Station and could be used by new residents.

The applicants say they have made changes to the plans after taking pre-application advice from planners at Shropshire Council and think they have done enough to achieve consent.

It is next door to the housing redevelopment at Albury Place where flats are marketed for upwards of £280,000. Because there are only eight flats proposed, none of them would have to be classified as affordable.

One of the flats would be a "recessed penthouse".

The planning agent says: "The proposed ‘almost car-free’ development, with EV charging for any cars/visitors, and prioritising walking/cycling, would improve the air quality of the town through reduced emission."

They add: "Adequate secure cycle parking is proposed for each flat, in addition to Electric Vehicle charging for the parking space and adjacent unrestricted parking area.

"The retained single car parking space would be accessed as existing."

Planning agents say the limited car parking and abundant secure cycle provision would prioritise "walking and cycling for residents and visitors to the site."

Councillor Nat Green told a meeting of Shrewsbury Town Council's planning committee on Tuesday that there was "likely to be pressure on parking at Derfald Street", opposite the fire station and headquarters of Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Councillor Green said he was not against the idea in principle but would be "very interested to see what the fire brigade have to say about possible access issues."