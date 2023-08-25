Tattoo studio completes move as Oakengates transformation plans continue

Some’Ink Different business owners Rob Saxon, far left, and Garth Cole-Jones, far right, with Councillors Steve Reynolds and Hilda Rhodes, ward councillors for Oakengates and Ketley Bank.

Some'Ink Different has successfully moved from Unit 22, Limes Walk to Unit 1, New Street, as part of plans under the Telford Towns Fund programme.

The relocation follows the earlier approval of planning permission, paving the way for the transformation of the 1960s shopping precinct into a modern, welcoming shopping experience.

Telford & Wrekin Council assisted business owner Rob Saxon in finding a suitable property nearby.

In addition, Some'Ink Different has been awarded Telford & Wrekin Council Pride in Our High Street grant funding.

The grant has contributed to facade improvements and the installation of new signage, enhancing the visual appeal of the new premises and further enriching the overall aesthetic of Oakengates town centre.

Rob said: "We are thrilled to have relocated to our new premises in Oakengates with the assistance of Telford & Wrekin Council.

“Support with the move, alongside Pride in Our High Street grant funding, has been invaluable.

“We are excited to contribute to the revitalisation of Oakengates and look forward to continuing to serve our loyal customers and new customers alike."

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: "The relocation of Some'Ink Different Tattoo Studio is another significant step forward in our efforts to transform Oakengates into a vibrant town for businesses and our community.

“We are dedicated to providing the necessary support and resources to foster a thriving local economy and create an inviting environment for residents and visitors."

Sarah Williams, chair of Oakengates Chamber of Trade added: “We are thrilled to see further progress being made on the Oakengates Telford Towns Fund project.

“We believe the relocating of businesses within the town will contribute to the ongoing transformation of Oakengates into a vibrant and thriving community, attracting more visitors and fostering economic growth.