Balfours team set for charity run in memory of much-loved colleague

The team have entered the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon on Sunday, September 17.
Balfours partner Frances Steer said: “We want to raise money in memory of our dear colleague Charlie Fitzherbert-Brockholes, who was taken far too young.
"We aim to raise a significant four figure sum which will go to the charity CRY – Cardiac Risk in the Young.”
With less than four weeks to go the six are all training regularly with team runs once a week.
Frances added: “Fortunately we have Matthew Doyle in our team who is exceptionally fast, being from an ultra-sporty family.
"He is setting the pace for the rest of us, who are of varying abilities and fitness, but all of us have one goal – to cross the finishing line of the 13.1 miles.”
The team chose the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon because, Frances added: "It’s flat, it’s beautiful and it’s local.
"Even when we are dragging our heals and bodies begin to ache, you couldn’t wish to be in a more beautiful setting."
To donate to Balfours, visit justgiving.com/page/balfourshalfmarathon2023