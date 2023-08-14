Solar farm plan reaches investment of nearly £60,000

Premium
By Matthew PanterNorth ShropshireBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A share offer to transfer a successful Shropshire solar farm into community ownership – and help generate millions of pounds to fund local projects – has already raised nearly £60,000.

Mark Latham, Fran Hunt, Robert Saunders, Howard Betts and Dave Green from STCE at the launch
Mark Latham, Fran Hunt, Robert Saunders, Howard Betts and Dave Green from STCE at the launch

Community Benefit Society Shropshire and Telford Community Energy (STCE) formally launched the offer for Twemlows solar farm at a special event next to the site near Whitchurch last week and the offer has already attracted 24 investors and raised £57,170.

Business
News
Farming
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Whitchurch
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News