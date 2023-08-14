Solar farm plan reaches investment of nearly £60,000

Owner of digger filmed knocking down Crooked House denies wrongdoing after hire firm targeted
Premium
A share offer to transfer a successful Shropshire solar farm into community ownership – and help generate millions of pounds to fund local projects – has already raised nearly £60,000.
Community Benefit Society Shropshire and Telford Community Energy (STCE) formally launched the offer for Twemlows solar farm at a special event next to the site near Whitchurch last week and the offer has already attracted 24 investors and raised £57,170.