Elite Hampers gets a boost from Dragon's Den star

Jeevan from Elite Hampers

Jeevan Punj, owner of Elite Hampers, tweeted the former Dragon's Den star about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ last week.

And she was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost to the retail entrepreneur's 500,000+ Twitter and Instagram followers.

The weekly initiative was set up by Theo in 2010 to support small businesses in the UK.

Elite Hampers has now received more followers and is now profiled on the #SBS website, which is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Jeevan said: “For Theo to notice my business amongst all the other tweets is amazing!

"Elite Hampers has been growing over the past two years and I’m sure this #SBS win will help spread the word about our corporate hampers even further!”

Theo said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Elite Hampers every success.”