The Shropshire ale dubbed 'exceptional' at major awards

Shropshire-based real ale manufacturer the Three Tuns Brewery has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year after picking up a highly prized 3-star Great Taste Award for its stout.

The Three Tuns Stout

More than 14,000 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process and the Three Tuns Brewery Stout ale was dubbed a “really exceptional beer” at the coveted food and drink awards.

Out of the thousands of entrants, just 248 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star Award.

The judges described the drink as “a lovely rich stout which is both ethereal and rich delivering a voluptuous mouthfeel without feeling like a thick or heavy drink.

"The sweet nuttiness that comes through in the malt is well-developed, complex and lingering, but is balanced perfectly by the bitter backbone

keeping everything in line.”

Joshua Ferris from the Three Tuns Brewery, Bishop's Castle, said: “We are so proud to be adding the prestigious black and gold Great Taste 3-star badge of honour to our stout.

"Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it’s a huge moment for us and the whole team is thrilled with the result.”

All products in the line-up for judging were blind tasted. This year, judging took place over 89 days in Dorset and London, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting the products to the test.

