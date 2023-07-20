Farm and church among big sellers as sales reach nearly £800,000 at Shrewsbury auction

New House Farm, Loppington

The top selling lot at Wednesday's auction was New House Farm, Loppington, which sold for £326,000, some £50,000 over its price guide.

The three-bedroomed cottage has nearly 0.8 of an acre of gardens and grounds with versatile outbuildings and lovely countryside views just 12 miles from Shrewsbury.

A buyer’s prayers were answered when he snapped up the former Chirk Bank Methodist Church, Chirk Bank, Wrexham for £206,000, eclipsing the price guide of up to £75,000.

Offering extensive internal accommodation with huge potential, subject to planning permission, the former church included parking, excellent gardens and views over open outlooks.

With a price guide of £75,000, 3 Old Whittington Road and Coach House, Gobowen, Oswestry, a one-bedroom, period, mid-terrace cottage in need of modernisation with attached coach house and gardens, sold for £88,000.

Parcels of land that sold well were 7.64 acres of level arable land at Lamledge Lane, Shifnal which made £124,000, again exceeding its price guide and a 6.75-acre enclosure of rough pasture land with fishing rights on the River Worfe at Roughton, near Worfield, which sold for £50,000.

Post-auction negotiations continue for three other lots. The Grade II listed Church of St Mary Magdalene, Tallarn Green, Malpas, which has gardens and a separate grass paddock extending 0.6 of an acre price, remains on offer with a price guide of £120,000 to £150,000.

Nineteen acres of versatile and productive arable land at Weston Wharf, Weston Lullingfields, near Shrewsbury, are priced at between £180,000 and £190,000 and 5.48 acres of level pastureland with natural water supply off Bennetts Lane, Pattingham, near Wolverhampton have a price guide of £55,000 to £65,000.

Halls’ chairman Allen Gittins, who conducted the collective auction, said: ‘The varied lots on offer created great interest, resulting in a good crowd in attendance at the auction.