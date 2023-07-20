Farm and church among big sellers as sales reach nearly £800,000 at Shrewsbury auction

The top selling lot at Wednesday's auction was New House Farm, Loppington, which sold for £326,000, some £50,000 over its price guide.
The three-bedroomed cottage has nearly 0.8 of an acre of gardens and grounds with versatile outbuildings and lovely countryside views just 12 miles from Shrewsbury.
A buyer’s prayers were answered when he snapped up the former Chirk Bank Methodist Church, Chirk Bank, Wrexham for £206,000, eclipsing the price guide of up to £75,000.
Offering extensive internal accommodation with huge potential, subject to planning permission, the former church included parking, excellent gardens and views over open outlooks.
With a price guide of £75,000, 3 Old Whittington Road and Coach House, Gobowen, Oswestry, a one-bedroom, period, mid-terrace cottage in need of modernisation with attached coach house and gardens, sold for £88,000.
Parcels of land that sold well were 7.64 acres of level arable land at Lamledge Lane, Shifnal which made £124,000, again exceeding its price guide and a 6.75-acre enclosure of rough pasture land with fishing rights on the River Worfe at Roughton, near Worfield, which sold for £50,000.
Post-auction negotiations continue for three other lots. The Grade II listed Church of St Mary Magdalene, Tallarn Green, Malpas, which has gardens and a separate grass paddock extending 0.6 of an acre price, remains on offer with a price guide of £120,000 to £150,000.
Nineteen acres of versatile and productive arable land at Weston Wharf, Weston Lullingfields, near Shrewsbury, are priced at between £180,000 and £190,000 and 5.48 acres of level pastureland with natural water supply off Bennetts Lane, Pattingham, near Wolverhampton have a price guide of £55,000 to £65,000.
Halls’ chairman Allen Gittins, who conducted the collective auction, said: ‘The varied lots on offer created great interest, resulting in a good crowd in attendance at the auction.
“Most vendors were very happy with the results, as were we. Auctions continue to be an excellent way of selling renovation properties, parcels of land and properties that are a bit ‘different’.”