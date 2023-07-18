Telford firm's work makes appearance on Channel 4 show

SMI’s thermal roll cage liners featured on Channel Four’s Supermarkets Unwrapped show, with presenter Jimmy Doherty and Co-op technical director Andrew Donkin.

The liners, used by the Co-op to transport bananas to their stores in prime condition, and produced by Seymour Manufacturing International featured in the latest episode of the Supermarkets Unwrapped show.

Presenter Jimmy Doherty visited one of Co-op’s largest UK distribution centres, where he met the company’s technical director Andrew Donkin.

“Bananas hate the cold,” Andrew said. “If they get too cold it stops them ripening properly. And if they get too hot they will virtually explode, and ripen too quickly.”

He revealed how the temperature of the bananas was maintained at optimum levels for transport by using the ‘lovely’ temperature control shrouds, made by SMI.

Viewers saw how the bananas are loaded into the cages before the shrouds – containing SMI’s award-winning Tempro® material – are sealed and zipped shut.

“Getting our fruit and veg to the supermarket aisle is a complex business – and bananas are the trickiest of all to transport,” presenter Jimmy Doherty said. “But these fussy fruit are now all tucked up and ready for transport straight to the store.”

Telford-based Seymour Manufacturing International (SMI), which has its headquarters on the Stafford Park industrial estate, has had a continued relationship with the Co-op for more than 35 years. This latest deal saw the supply of over 1,000 Tempro® thermal roll cage liners which not only keep fresh bananas in the best possible condition for customers, but also reduce food waste.

A new design was used with improved thermal properties, compared with previous roll cage liners sold in the past.

SMI managing director Jill Seymour said: “Our Tempro® thermal roll cage covers and liners offer enormous savings and benefits when transporting frozen, chilled or ambient products.

“Products such as the Co-op liners are tailor-made to specific customer requirements, and we have been working hard on refining our designs and trial tests for this project over many months.

“We are delighted to be working with the Co-op organisation on this exciting project, which we are sure will make life considerably easier for their delivery teams and provide outstanding thermal protection.”

SMI has also supported the Co-op’s distribution teams by providing installation manuals and video demonstrations for the liners, backed up with a menu of spare or replacement parts.

Seymour has been saving energy and money for some of the world’s biggest and best-known businesses since the 1980s.