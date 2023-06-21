Shropshire brewery Hobsons set to party as milestone birthday arrives

Charlie Farman, Marketing Manager and Charlie Edwards, Assistant Brewing Manager.

Hobsons Brewery, in Cleobury Mortimer, is 30 this year and is throwing a ‘birthday bash’ which will bring its customers and wider community together for an evening of collective celebration.

The party will take place on July 1 and, from midday to 9pm, guests can enjoy Hobsons’ best brews and Oldfields Cider from the Brewery Taproom Bar and its airstream bar, 'Sylvia', while food will be provided by The Pizza Girls and Mukaase Afro-Caribbean Cuisine.

Local produce stalls, including Shropshire Salumi, Broad Bean Deli, Wyre Pie Company, Norton Woodworking, and Mad Dog Horseshoes will also be in attendance.

Penrhos Spirits and its horsebox gin bar and Sherbet Events' ice-cream bike will look to keep guests refreshed while Hundred House Coffee will be visiting with its coffee caravan.

There will also be bingo, a Dirty Gertie Treasure Map, and live music from an array of acts including Aaron Booton, an acoustic guitarist and singer, and The Old Pricklies, which offers a mix of rock, folk and blues, and includes Hobsons’ very own, Tim, as a member.

Hobsons founder Nick Davis, said: "We are all really excited for our celebration and, if the English weather is favourable, we anticipate a sun-soaked day of drinking great beer.

"This event is our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal customers, partners and the entire community – who have supported us throughout this incredible journey over the last 30 years.