Shropshire businesswomen celebrate a successful year

The ladies afternoon tea

Nearly 50 business women attended an afternoon tea hosted by law firm Aaron & Partners at Hawkstone Hall and Gardens.

The event was organised by Trish Randles, a Real Estate Partner at the Shrewsbury office of Aaron & Partners.

Trish said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome this group of influential women to our annual afternoon tea and reflect on our achievements together.

“Despite a tough economic backdrop, it was great to hear that many businesses in this region have still managed to have a successful year.

“It’s clear that Shropshire businesses have many talented and inspirational women, and it’s important to recognise and celebrate their achievements. We would like to thank everyone who supported the event by attending.”

Ladies Afternoon Tea is an annual event which returned to Shrewsbury in 2022 after a two-year Covid gap.