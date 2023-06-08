Shropshire businesswomen celebrate a successful year

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Women from Shropshire’s business community came together to celebrate a successful year.

The ladies afternoon tea
The ladies afternoon tea

Nearly 50 business women attended an afternoon tea hosted by law firm Aaron & Partners at Hawkstone Hall and Gardens.

The event was organised by Trish Randles, a Real Estate Partner at the Shrewsbury office of Aaron & Partners.

Trish said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome this group of influential women to our annual afternoon tea and reflect on our achievements together.

“Despite a tough economic backdrop, it was great to hear that many businesses in this region have still managed to have a successful year.

“It’s clear that Shropshire businesses have many talented and inspirational women, and it’s important to recognise and celebrate their achievements. We would like to thank everyone who supported the event by attending.”

Ladies Afternoon Tea is an annual event which returned to Shrewsbury in 2022 after a two-year Covid gap.

Alongside the refreshments, all guests received a table gift supplied by UK-based luxury cosmetics brand, Templespa.

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News