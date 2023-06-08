AICO is named named a Shropshire Investor in Community

Jane Pritchard and Dean Harris

Aico have been honoured as part of the initiative was launched in partnership between the Shropshire Community Foundation and the previous High Sheriff of Shropshire, Selina Graham.

The initiative from The Community Foundation acknowledges the contribution that local businesses and individuals make to support their communities, as well as offering support to help organisations meet their goals for corporate social responsibility.

"We are excited to be joining the Shropshire Investors in Community and supporting their efforts to make a difference to local communities," said Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison at Aico.

"We are committed to giving back and supporting the causes that matter to us and our community, and we look forward to growing stronger communities together. "

Aico were delighted to welcome Dean Harris, one of the founding trustees to their headquarters in Oswestry to receive their certificate and plaque in recognition of becoming a Shropshire Investor in Community.

Dean said: “We have been working for some time with a group of volunteers, dedicated trustees and former high sheriffs to establish Shropshire’s own Community Foundation, one of the last counties in the UK to do so.

"It has been an extremely busy year, constituting as a charity, pulling together a board, an investment committee, policies and procedures, funding, and the first permanent endowments for the benefit of the charitable sector in Shropshire.

"We are also delighted to have now launched our new website and have ambitious plans to help our local communities truly thrive.”