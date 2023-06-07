Shrewsbury school facilities to expand with Design Technology Hub

Mary Davies - Shropshire Councillor , Caroline Gardner - Headteacher at St Giles' School,Rebecca Chew - School Business Manager at St Giles' School, Mark Harper - Contracts Manager at Persimmon Homes, Daniel Hassall - Managing Director Persimmon Homes

Persimmon Homes is working with St Giles' CE Primary School to refurbish an old school bungalow, fitting a new kitchen and bathroom in order to create the hub.

It will also be available for use by the wider community as a meeting place, as well as a nurture space for children with additional needs.

Other works by the developer include installing new heating and landscaping improvements to the building.

The development was marked by a visit from Daniel Hassall, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, Mark Harper, Contracts Manager at Persimmon West Midlands, and Cllr Mary Davies, Ward Councillor for Abbey and Governor at the school.

Caroline Gardner, Headteacher at St Giles' CE Primary School said: “The bungalow was previously used by the site manager but has been left empty for many years due to school budget constraints.

"We are extremely grateful to Persimmon Homes for their kindness and generosity – nothing has been too much trouble for Dan, Mark and the team. We are very excited to start using the space in the new academic year with the children.”

Councillor Mary Davies said: “The improvement works have made such a difference and the building has been transformed into a brilliant facility for use by the school and the local community."

Daniel Hassall, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local schools and community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.”