Date confirmed for opening of indoor adventure park in Telford

Flip Out is set to open

The company revealed, on its Facebook page, it will open this Saturday in the former Debenhams unit at the Telford Centre.

The post on Facebook

Flip Out will include a wide range of attractions for families to enjoy including Laser Quest, Bumper Cars, Interactive Football and Handball, Electric Karts, Inflatable Arena, Ninja Tag and Obstacle Course, an Interactive Climbing Wall, a new large Battle Cannon Arena, and Soft Play.

Along with Putt Putt Noodle, which has already opened, 10 full-time jobs and up to 60 part-time positions are being created.