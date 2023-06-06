Veeranar Limited was raided by Home Office immigration officials in 2019

Balamurugan Packrisami, aged 36, whose last known address was Applewood Close, West Felton, was the director of Veeranar Limited when it was raided by Home Office immigration officials in 2019.

The business was involved in the retail business in non-specialised stores, with food, beverages or tobacco predominating. It was also involved in the retail sale of bread, cakes, flour confectionery and sugar confectionery in specialised stores.

A spokesman for the Insolvency Service said: "Mr Balamurugan Packrisami breached his duties as the director of Veeranar Limited (“Veeranar”) by failing to ensure that it complied with legislative requirements in that: Veeranar did not comply with its statutory obligations under The Immigration, Asylum and Nationality Act 2006."

The Insolvency Service said Mr Packrisami failed in his duty by employing one person who did not have the right to work.

The spokesman said: "Following a visit from Home Office immigration officers on October 18 2019, during which this breach was discovered, Veeranar was issued with a penalty notice in the sum of £10,000 which remains unpaid.

"Mr Packrisami was the sole person in office as a director of the company at the time of the Home Office visit."

The four-year disqualification started on June 2 this year.