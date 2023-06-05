Rybrook Mini Shrewsbury gear up to support AEDdonate charity

Simon Smith (Head of Business, Rybrook Mini), Lynn Evans (AEDdonate) Amy Dowell (Sales Executive, Rybrook Mini) and Jamie Richards (CEO of AEDdonate)

AEDdonate is a charity committed to improving survival from out of hospital cardiac arrests, supporting the placement and use of defibrillators to local communities.

The charity, which has three charity shops, including Reenie & Rupert in Newport, has now been given support from Rybrook Shrewsbury.

The company has donated one of its minis for use over a weekend as a prize in a charity raffle, which will be drawn on Friday, June 16.

They agreed to help after being approached by Lynn Evans, who manages works at the Newport charity shop.

Jamie Richards, Chief Executive Officer of AEDdonate, said: "It is so good – in fact fantastic of Rybrook to support us in this way.

"We can't thank them enough. They are such a nice group of people.

"Raising funds are vital to keep the organisation afloat, helping to provide lifesaving defibrillators.

"This will be a fantastic prize for our raffle – a mini for a weekend, with the winner able to go off on their travels.

"It's something fun and different."

Jamie added: "I have to thank Lynn at our Newport shop as well for helping to arrange this. She is an all dancing, all singing fundraiser.

"She goes over and above when it comes to things like this and has raised £1000s of pounds for events such as comedy evenings."

The draw will be made on June 16 during an evening of entertainment with Paul Rushworth.

The show, which starts at 7.30pm, is in the Lyon Memorial Hall, Drayton Road, Hodnet and the night costs £8.50, including a welcome drink.