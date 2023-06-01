Market Drayton florists turn to steampunk and goth goods to beat rising costs

The Midnight Realm Shop Shropshire St Market Drayton. Owner Philip Payne

Viv and Phil Payne, of Flores Diem, have opened their new alternative store inside the existing florists' shop on Shropshire Street.

Entitled The Midnight Realm, the shop sells all things steampunk and alternative, gothic and cottagecore – from crystals to incense and candelabras to tarot cards.

Mr Payne said the rising costs of running a business, as well as the decline in footfall since the Covid lockdown from the sale of house plants, has led to the decision.

"Since the end of lockdown the sales have declined and I think that's because people can go outside now - and we were thinking for a while we need to do something," he said.

"When you have a room full of them it's a whole day of work for people to look after them. We will still have some house plants in the shop but not as many.

"We wanted to do something which brings in a different demographic but isn't something as dependent on volatile flower prices.

"Flowers at best will last a week before they go off and it's been a difficult time. I think everyone on the High Street has been suffering from the cost of living."

Mr Payne also said that they had to get rid of all their existing stock after a "huge bug infestation", which was the final straw for the husband-and-wife team.

The pair had previously been selling 'bits and bobs' in the florist, but kept getting asked for more, so when the opportunity arose they decided to go for it.

"We are loving it, we are really loving it. It's been great fun and since Saturday we have probably made more from this room in two days than we did within three months with the house plants," Mr Payne added.

"We are both old goths and we love a hippy shop. We just wanted to do something different and bring a different group of customers in – and that applies to all ages from school upwards.

"We are taking feedback and absolutely do want to know what people want to see in here. It's great meeting a lot of new people."

Mr Payne said he was also excited about his new stock of incense from Star Child in Glastonbury.

"I went there for the first time in 1986 and it's been my favourite every since," Mr Payne added, "It smells amazing and now we stock some of their incense."

Flores Diem continues to sell bouquets of flowers and offer wedding and funeral flower services.