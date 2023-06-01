Marches Growth Hub support company with solar panel move

Solar panels

Elite Plastics Ltd, which is based in Herefordshire, has saved more than 700 tonnes of CO2 already after receiving a grant through the Business Energy Efficiency Programme (BEEP). The firm is on course to save more than £82,000 a year after an energy advisor from BEEP highlighted the help available.

As well as the cash savings and a CO2 saving of at least 341 tonnes a year, the company is enjoying increased productivity and efficiency, reduced energy bills, and the ability to monitor demand in relation to ASC.

The Marches Growth Hub is the business support arm of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and helps hundreds of businesses every year to start up, grow and thrive.

The BEEP scheme – which is now closing – was established and run by Worcestershire County Council and part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). It was a partnership between Worcestershire Councils, Herefordshire Council, Telford & Wrekin Council, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, Herefordshire & Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce and Shropshire Council, supported by the LEP and growth hub.

Dave Courteen, the Marches LEP’s small business champion, said: “I’m delighted to hear that Elite Plastics is already reaping the benefits of the investment it received through the BEEP scheme.

“The Marches Growth Hub is the front door for all business support across the region and our energy advisors should be the first port of call for any firms looking to start or progress a carbon reduction journey.

“There is a lot of help available, and businesses should always approach the growth hub first when they identify a need for investment.

“The BEEP scheme is now closing but there are lots of funding streams still available.”