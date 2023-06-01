Aico to stage fun-filled event to support work of two charities

Aico's Oswestry headquarters

Aico is organising the event in support of The Movement Centre and Little Stars, with live music, circus acts, local food and drink suppliers and more included.

The fundraising day will take place at the picturesque Brynkinalt Estate from 12pm until 7pm on Saturday, July 15, with all proceeds going to two incredible charities.

Community Liaison Lily Ellis said: “Organising this festival has been a great experience and it has been amazing to see all the local businesses within Shropshire support us to deliver a fantastic day for two amazing charities.

"I hope that local families can enjoy the day while raising some needed funds for the charities."

The Movement Centre, a specialist treatment centre, helps children who have Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, or other diagnoses to achieve new skills through increased strength and control of their movement.

This is done through the use of Targeted Training, a specialist therapy that is currently only provided by The Movement Centre, within the UK.

Fundraising and Marketing Officer, Curtis Langley said: “We can’t thank Aico enough for their kind support once again. Being a part of the organising committee has been great, seeing this event grow from a concept idea, to now being weeks away.

"The staff at Aico have done a fantastic job in securing bands, a circus, some great local food and drink vendors, and we can’t wait to be involved in this awesome day. Having events like this really boosts awareness of both charities, and the great community work of Aico."

Little Stars, an Aico charity of the year supported since 2021, provides families who need support with essential items to help keep babies and children clean, clothed, and safe.

Launched in 2020, the charity has directly supported over 400 babies and children throughout Shropshire by providing the essentials they need.

Little Stars Founder, Leanne Simcoe, added: "This is a huge moment in the charity’s history and having the support of Aico since 2021 has enabled us to grow beyond our expectations.

"For them to hold this event in aid of us is fantastic. Raising money in the charity sector is critical to ensure we can continue our vital services. Having this event not only to raise funds but also raise awareness of our work means so much to the Little Stars team and the families we support.”