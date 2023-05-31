More Shropshire food businesses get top marks in latest hygiene ratings

The latest hygiene ratings have produced good news for food businesses across the region.

Food Standards Agency

In the latest list of ratings produced by the Food Standards Agency, 25 food establishments in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin received five-out-offive ratings following their latest inspections.

Ratings have been determined from recent visits by health inspectors, where they judge the establishments' 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The food establishment's latest score is required by law to be visible to customers.

Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Below is the full list of the latest five-out-of-five ratings:

  • The Bus Stop at Cambers Country Stores Ltd, High Heath, Hinstock

  • League Of Friends Shop at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital North, Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury

  • Orchard Cafe at 11 Belmont, Shrewsbury

  • The Lantern Cafe at The Lantern, Meadow Farm Drive, Shrewsbury

  • OsNosh at The Centre, Oak Street, Oswestry

  • Lockside Cafe @29 at Lockside Stores, Grindley Brook, Whitchurch

  • Oswestry Golf Club at Queens Head, Oswestry

  • Mule at 29 Salop Road, Oswestry

  • The Chai Shop at The Porch House, 33 - 35 High Street, Bishops Castle

  • The Happy Bap at Crown House, 39 High Street, Bishops Castle

  • Mumbai Maska Indian Restaurant at Lion Quays, Weston Rhyn, Oswestry

  • Dobbies Garden Centres Ltd at Moreton Park Garden Centre, Gledrid, Chirk

  • Oswalds Cross at Maes-Y-Clawdd, Oswestry

  • Subway at Hereford Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury

  • Boujee Lounge at Regency Shrewsbury Limited, 13 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury

  • The Bradford Arms Hotel at The Street, Llanymynech, Oswestry

  • Kings Head at 205 Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton

  • Horse And Jockey Inn at Horse And Jockey, Grindley Brook, Whitchurch

  • RENS COFFEE BAR AND KITCHEN at 71 New Street, Wellington, Telford

  • The Walnut Tree Restaurant LTD at 17 Market Square, Wellington, Telford

  • Odd Pals at Wellington Market Hall Market Street, Wellington, Telford

  • Majestic Bingo Club at Globe Bingo Wellington Road, Donnington, Telford

  • The New Inn at New Inn 2 Stafford Road, Newport

  • Smithfields Fish & Chip Shop at The Smithfield Bridge Road, Wellington, Telford

  • Park Street Kitchen at Wellington Market Hall Market Street, Wellington, Telford

