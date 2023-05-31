More Shropshire food businesses get top marks in latest hygiene ratings

In the latest list of ratings produced by the Food Standards Agency, 25 food establishments in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin received five-out-offive ratings following their latest inspections.
Ratings have been determined from recent visits by health inspectors, where they judge the establishments' 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The food establishment's latest score is required by law to be visible to customers.
Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.
Below is the full list of the latest five-out-of-five ratings:
The Bus Stop at Cambers Country Stores Ltd, High Heath, Hinstock
League Of Friends Shop at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital North, Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury
Orchard Cafe at 11 Belmont, Shrewsbury
The Lantern Cafe at The Lantern, Meadow Farm Drive, Shrewsbury
OsNosh at The Centre, Oak Street, Oswestry
Lockside Cafe @29 at Lockside Stores, Grindley Brook, Whitchurch
Oswestry Golf Club at Queens Head, Oswestry
Mule at 29 Salop Road, Oswestry
The Chai Shop at The Porch House, 33 - 35 High Street, Bishops Castle
The Happy Bap at Crown House, 39 High Street, Bishops Castle
Mumbai Maska Indian Restaurant at Lion Quays, Weston Rhyn, Oswestry
Dobbies Garden Centres Ltd at Moreton Park Garden Centre, Gledrid, Chirk
Oswalds Cross at Maes-Y-Clawdd, Oswestry
Subway at Hereford Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury
Boujee Lounge at Regency Shrewsbury Limited, 13 Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury
The Bradford Arms Hotel at The Street, Llanymynech, Oswestry
Kings Head at 205 Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton
Horse And Jockey Inn at Horse And Jockey, Grindley Brook, Whitchurch
RENS COFFEE BAR AND KITCHEN at 71 New Street, Wellington, Telford
The Walnut Tree Restaurant LTD at 17 Market Square, Wellington, Telford
Odd Pals at Wellington Market Hall Market Street, Wellington, Telford
Majestic Bingo Club at Globe Bingo Wellington Road, Donnington, Telford
The New Inn at New Inn 2 Stafford Road, Newport
Smithfields Fish & Chip Shop at The Smithfield Bridge Road, Wellington, Telford
Park Street Kitchen at Wellington Market Hall Market Street, Wellington, Telford