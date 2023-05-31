More Shropshire food businesses get top marks in latest hygiene ratings

Food Standards Agency

In the latest list of ratings produced by the Food Standards Agency, 25 food establishments in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin received five-out-offive ratings following their latest inspections.

Ratings have been determined from recent visits by health inspectors, where they judge the establishments' 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The food establishment's latest score is required by law to be visible to customers.

Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Below is the full list of the latest five-out-of-five ratings: