Lloyds at Ludlow

MSN & Lunts Pharmacy Group will to take over the branch at 116-119 Lower Galdeford, following a transfer process, with its official opening on Monday.

In the meantime, staff have asked customers to bear with them as they introduce a new computer system, till and phone line.

A Facebook post, from MSN & Lunts, said: "We strive to offer the best possible service to our customers from the get go, however, we anticipate that between June 1-3 we will be extremely busy ensuring that we have all our systems in place.

"We will be having a completely new computer system, new phone line as well as new broadband.

"Also, we will be using new suppliers to make sure we can fulfil all your medicine requirements.

"We, therefore, ask if you could please bear with us during this time. We will be providing a continued pharmaceutical service but ask if your medication is not urgent you may like to wait until the week commencing June 5.

"On Monday, we would like to invite you to pop into the pharmacy and any questions regarding our ongoing services will be able to be answered by members of our Head Office team."

Helen Whitehouse, Operations Director of MSN & Lunts Pharmacy Group, said: "We are really excited about it and we think everybody else seems to be as well.