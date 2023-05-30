The Shropshire hospitality venues nominated for Midlands awards

A previous Ludlow Food Festival in 2021

Voting is now open to choose the winners ahead of the finals on on Monday, July 10 at The Eastside Rooms, Birmingham.

Mizan Rahman, from Thalio at The Falcon, Bridgnorth, is in the running for Bar/Restaurant Manager of the Year.

Joules Brewery, The Shropshire Distillery and Wrekin Spirit Dry Gin are all in the running for Brewery/Distillery of the Year.

The Ludlow Food Festival and Shrewsbury Food Festival are also nominated in the Food/Drink Festival of the Year category.

The Falcon Hotel, Bridgnorth, is shortlisted in the Hotel Bar of the Year category while Thalio is also shortlisted inb the South Asian Restaurant of the Year section.

A spokesperson for the awards said: "Our mission has been to profile the best in the business, enhancing the region’s reputation as a food, drink, and hospitality destination of choice both nationally and internationally.

"In turn, supporting local businesses and helping them to navigate the challenging economic environment by encouraging collaboration and building a community.

"It has not been easy for the shortlisting judges to select the finalists for this year’s awards. The excitement for the awards has been tremendous and we look forward to celebrating with everyone."