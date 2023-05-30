Solicitor Melinda make Telford move after promotion

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has announced an internal promotion.

Solicitor Melinda Rice is promoted to senior associate level, part of the firm’s widely respected Private Client department.

The experienced wills, assets and estate planning expert also moves to the firm’s Telford office as part of her promotion.

Andrew Davies, partner and managing director of mfg Solicitors said: “Melinda has played key role in the continued expansion of our Private Client department, which is rightly seen as one of the leading and largest teams in the region.

“Her promotion is well-deserved and she carries an exceptional reputation with our clients for providing clear and concise advice.”

