Solicitor Melinda make Telford move after promotion

Melinda Rice

Solicitor Melinda Rice is promoted to senior associate level, part of the firm’s widely respected Private Client department.

The experienced wills, assets and estate planning expert also moves to the firm’s Telford office as part of her promotion.

Andrew Davies, partner and managing director of mfg Solicitors said: “Melinda has played key role in the continued expansion of our Private Client department, which is rightly seen as one of the leading and largest teams in the region.