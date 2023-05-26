Telford's new Putt Putt Noodle opens Saturday – and Flip Out is on its way

Putt Putt Noodle is set to open tomorrow

Bosses of Putt Putt Noodle say it is set to take the indoor world of golf by storm when it opens in its third location in the former Debenhams unit in Telford town centre at 10am.

It will feature three nine-hole courses inspired by the cherry blossoms of Japan, crouching tigers of the Far East and the dragon symbols of Asia.

And to complement the Asian-inspired golf experience, there will be an extensive menu of cocktails, craft beers and exquisite sushi and noodle dishes.

Following hot on the heels of the opening of Putt Putt Noodle is Flip Out, the UK's first and biggest indoor adventure park group, which is set to open in the former Debenhams unit shortly after with a date set to be confirmed.

There will be wide range of attractions for families to enjoy including Laser Quest, Bumper Cars, Interactive Football and Handball, Electric Karts, Inflatable Arena, Ninja Tag and Obstacle Course, an Interactive Climbing Wall, a new large Battle Cannon Arena, a Roller Rink and Soft Play.

The two brands will create 10 full-time jobs and up to 60 part-time positions.

A Putt Putt Noodle

Richard Beese, co-owner of Flip Out and Putt Putt Noodle, said: "We are looking forward to opening in Telford tomorrow, which is our third location for Putt Putt Noodle, joining first is in Norwich and Poole with many more openings to come this year.

"We can't wait to welcome groups of friends and family to experience the fun and excitement of Putt Putt Noodle and also try out some of our amazing menu of sushi and noodle dishes, washed down by a beer or cocktail or two.

"And very soon, we will be able to confirm the opening date for Flip Out."

Opening hours for Putt Putt Noodle are Monday-Thursday 11am-11pm, Friday 11am - Midnight, Saturday 10am-Midnight and Sunday 10am-10pm