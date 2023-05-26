Reconomy completes its latest acquisition

The company is headquartered in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

UK Waste Solutions are sustainability consultants and managers who specialise in supporting clients across the hospitality, distribution, transport, facilities management, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

Reconomy has bought all four of UK Waste Solution’s primary brands, including Novati which works with many well-known and highly respected organisations including Wolverhampton-based Marston’s, Prezzo, Roadchef, Network Rail, CBRE and Birmingham Airport.

Reconomy Group recorded revenues of more £1 billion through 2022 across its 30 offices worldwide. The deal will further strengthen its market-leading position in the commercial waste sector as the biggest technology-enabled, outsourced resource management solution in the UK.

Emma Callow, Matt Smith, and Deirbhile Lynam from Irwin Mitchell’s corporate team, together with colleagues from the firm’s corporate tax team, advised Reconomy on the deal.

Emma Callow, partner at Irwin Mitchell, said: “We are delighted to have been involved in Reconomy's acquisition of UK Waste Solutions. This deal marks another important milestone for Reconomy, and we are proud to continue working with the group and supporting their growth strategy.”

Guy Wakeley, Reconomy Group’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome the UK Waste Solutions Limited team to Reconomy Group. It is a great fit with our business due to our shared commitment to developing closed loop solutions that will accelerate the shift towards a more circular economy. The transaction is consistent with our ambitious plans to grow both organically and through further acquisitions in the UK and around the world.”