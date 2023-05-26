Quirky Shrewsbury coffee shop announces closure with doubling electricity bills the final straw

Picture: Google Maps

Nerdy Coffee Co in Mardol, Shrewsbury has also had problems when the river floods the water enters its cellar space.

But in a statement on its Facebook page, the shop announced its sad news to its army of followers.

"Hey Nerds! Today we have some sad news," said a spokesperson on social media.

"It is with heavy hearts that we must announce that our home Nerdy Coffee Co. is to close and cease trading within the near future."

They say the reason is that the current economic climate and trading conditions have made it more and more impossible for a local business like theirs to survive.

"This was underlined this week when we told that our energy bill would be more than doubling moving forward."

They have tried to work out how to keep the "train rolling" but the deficit is too much and they have "made the incredibly difficult decision to close."

They add that they have survived flooding, global pandemics and apocalyptic weather but a simple electricity bill has meant the end of them.

"Given our run-ins with the River Severn, global pandemics, apocalyptic weather, and everything else the world has thrown at us, it seems somewhat anticlimactic that something as simple as an electricity bill would mark the end for us, but here we are. It is the reality of the world we are living in," the spokesman said.

The situation has taken its toll with "the stress and mental pressure of the situation" becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

"We have reached a point where we cannot safely sustain the current situation, so the difficult decision has been taken to start winding things down.

"The decision to close has not been taken lightly, we have looked at fundraising options, we have looked at other possible solutions, we know that you will want to help, but ultimately we are at a point where the only option is to close."

The coffee shop hasn't announced a final closure date yet but say the time is "extremely limited."

They have appealed for people to enjoy the shop while it is still around.

"During that time we are going to need your help, support and custom - so if you’re able, please come in, grab a drink, hang out and enjoy Nerdy whilst we all still have it," they add.

"Secondly – Help us celebrate. Celebrate what Nerdy has meant to us all over the last four years.

"Celebrate all the friendships we have helped establish.

"Celebrate the communities we have created together. Celebrate the joy of spending time round a table with friends. Celebrate the new games you have learnt. Celebrate the adventures you have been on. Celebrate the important voices that found a place to be listened to. Celebrate..

"When we first opened Nerdy we had one mission statement, to be a space and a place for everyone. We have been so lucky to have been a place where friendships were forged, future partners and spouses met one another and people could forget about whatever rubbish was going on in the world for a little bit and just play some games. We’ve worked hard to be inclusive and supportive of every community that has used us and hopefully you have always felt welcome."

They say they will be publishing information about planned closing dates as soon as they have a clearer picture of what’s happening.