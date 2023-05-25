Oswestry business advances with new augmented reality tool

The Furniture for Life AR app in use

Furniture for Life, based in Oswestry, Shropshire, has announced the launch of their new augmented reality (AR) web tool.

The AR tool is designed to enhance the shopping experience by allowing potential customers to see what a massage chair would look like in their own home before making an informed purchase, without the need to visit a showroom or trust their imagination.

The innovative tool utilises advanced 3D technology to create a realistic rendering of the massage chairs in the customer's own home environment using the camera on a mobile phone or tablet.

By simply accessing the AR ‘View in Your Own Home’ button on the Furniture for Life product pages, customers can rotate and scale the chairs to get a full 360 degree view, or to visualise how the different chairs would fit and look in their home or office.

"We're excited to offer our customers an immersive and interactive shopping experience that’s fun to use.", said Furniture for Life’s Diane Hughes.

In addition to the convenience and ease of use of the AR tool, the website also provides valuable information on features for customers to access product details, compare features, and view videos and customer reviews, all from one page.

"We're committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers," added Diane. "The augmented reality web tool is a great way to help our customers see how the chair will fit and look at home, and we're excited to bring this technology to our customers.”