'Not seen in town before' – new brands attracted as Telford Centre sees resurgence

The boss at one of the region's main retail outlets believes there are signs of resurgence as customers show more of a desire for physical shopping.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Telford Centre Glynn Morrow, manager at the Telford Centre, said he had seen positive signs of recovery as centres such as his fight back after Covid forced closures.